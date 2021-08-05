'Annaatthe' first look on Siva's birthday?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that the first look of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe is likely to be out on director Siva's birthday (August 12). But there is no official confirmation yet from the production house.
Sun Pictures had earlier hinted that the first look will be out sooner than expected. The dubbing works of the film are currently progressing at a brisk pace.
The production house also hinted that the film will hit the screens for 2021 Diwali. While Siva has completed around 95% of the shoot, only a few scenes that are to be shot in Kolkata are left.
Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Imman is composing the music and Vetri cranks the camera for the biggie!