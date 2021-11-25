'Annaatthe' is now available on Netflix and Sun NXT!

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is now available on Sun NXT and Netflix. Within twenty-one days of theatrical release, the film's producers Sun Pictures have decided to premiere the film on these two OTT platforms.

Directed by Siva, the film is an average venture at the Tamil Nadu box office with a gross of around 95 crores in Tamil Nadu. As Sun Pictures released the film through Red Giant Movies, the risk is totally associated with them so they have decided for an early digital premiere to make more money.