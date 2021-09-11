  1. Sify.com
'Annaatthe' motion poster excites fans!

Last Updated: Sat, Sep 11th, 2021, 10:48:48hrs
Annaatthe

While the first look poster of Annaatthe was just adequate by capturing the cool and massy side of Superstar Rajinikanth, the motion poster has grabbed the attention of fans and trade alike.

The motion poster had Rajinikanth riding a bike and uttering a mass punch dialogue to his nemesis over the phone. "Naadi Narambu murukka murukka

Ratham Motham Kothikka Kothikka Arangam mulukka therikka therikka Thodanguthu oongara Koothu", said the Superstar with this trademark guffaw. Imman's mass background score is another big highlight of the motion poster 

The motion poster ends with his stylish mass walk. Produced by Sun Pictures, Siva of Viswasam and Vivegam fame is directing the film. 

Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in Annaatthe.

The film is scheduled to release on November 4 for Diwali.

Watch the motion poster here

