'Annaatthe' reconfirms Diwali release, first single on October 4!

While there were rumors that Superstar Rajinikanth's new film Annaatthe would be postponed from Diwali, the makers have confirmed once again in the recently released poster that the film will hit the screens for the festival.
They have also added that the first single from the film sung by the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will be unveiled on October 4.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film. Imman is composing the music for Annaatthe, Vetri cranks the camera and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.
The makers are also planning to unveil the trailer for the Pooja holidays and a grand event is likely to happen very soon.