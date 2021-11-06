'Annaatthe' registers a massive opening on day one!

Superstar Rajinikanth's star power remains strong even now. The seventy-year-old actor's recent film Annaatthe has become the #1 Tamil film (worldwide) in 2021. Though speculations say that the Rajinikanth starrer has become the all-time #1 day one grosser in Tamil Nadu, our sources say that Vijay's Sarkar is still holding the record.

Early estimates say that the film has grossed around 24 to 25 crores gross on its opening day in Tamil Nadu.

Despite the negative reviews for the film, audiences are flocking to the theaters due to the star power of Rajinikanth and the Diwali season. We have to wait and see how the film fares during the weekdays.

Meanwhile, Annaatthe opened below par in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Produced by Sun Pictures, director Siva of Viswasam and Veeram fame has directed the film.