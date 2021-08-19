'Annaatthe' shoot nears the finish line, gears up for Diwali release!

The shoot of Superstar Rajinikanth's big-budget family action entertainer Annaatthe is nearing the finish line. If all goes well, the entire shoot will be wrapped up by the last week of August. The film's producers Sun Pictures have already announced that they are planning for a grand theatrical release for this Diwali.

Directed by Siva of Veeram and Viswasam fame, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Imman, who recently won National Award for Viswasam is composing the music for Annaatthe. Interestingly, the late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung the intro number for Rajinikanth in the film.

The first look and other announcements will be out in the coming days.