'Annaatthe' shoot: Superstar Rajinikanth leaves for Hyderabad 

For the shoot of his family action entertainer Annaatthe , Superstar Rajinikanth has boarded a private flight to Hyderabad. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the actor is taking extra precautionary measures and only traveling via private flights these days.

Produced by Sun Pictures, a few months before, three members from the Annaatthe team were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and Rajinikanth was also hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure shot up.

Later, the actor recuperated and joined the shoot of the film in Chennai. Now, the makers are again planning to shoot a few important scenes in Hyderabad.

Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Siva, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera.



