'Annaatthe' team is satisfied after watching the rushes!

Annaatthe team including Superstar Rajinikanth, director Siva, and the producer Kalanithi Maran are super happy with the output of the film. Yes, we hear that the makers saw the rushes recently and they are quite confident about the box office success of the biggie.
The production team and Rajinikanth are said to have lauded Siva for making an entertaining commercial biggie.
Sources say that only a few days of shoot are left and if the Tamil Nadu Government allows the shoots to resume, they will complete the remaining portions of the film.
The film has an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.
Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera. The film is scheduled to release this Diwali.