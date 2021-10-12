'Annaatthe' teaser from October 14, reconfirms Diwali release!

Sun Pictures have officially announced that the first look teaser of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will be out on October 14. They have also reconfirmed in the poster that the film will be hitting the screens this Diwali on November 4.

Directed by Siva, the special poster for the teaser launch featured Rajinikanth ferociously walks towards the camera after bashing a bunch of goons. Sources say that the action scene was set in the Kolkata backdrop.