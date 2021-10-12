'Annaatthe' teaser from October 14, reconfirms Diwali release!

Sun Pictures have officially announced that the first look teaser of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will be out on October 14. They have also reconfirmed in the poster that the film will be hitting the screens this Diwali on November 4.
Directed by Siva, the special poster for the teaser launch featured Rajinikanth ferociously walks towards the camera after bashing a bunch of goons. Sources say that the action scene was set in the Kolkata backdrop.
Already, the makers have released two songs and slowly kick-started the promotions of the family entertainer.
The film also has an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish. Imman is composing the music for Annaatthe, Vetri cranks the camera and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.