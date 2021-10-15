'Annaatthe' teaser promises to be a mass entertainer!

The teaser of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe promises to be a mass action entertainer with punch dialogues, powerful action sequences, and the actor's stylish screen presence. After a long gap, Rajinikanth seems to have acted in a full-fledged mass action entertainer and the teaser reminds us of director Siva's previous blockbuster Viswasam .

Produced by Sun Pictures, the teaser has garnered more than four million views on YouTube. Interestingly, the makers haven't showcased any other actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, and Soori in the teaser.

Vetri has cranked the camera for the film, Imman is composing the music, and Ruben takes care of the cuts.

Annaatthe is all set to hit the screens for this Diwali. In Telugu, Pedanna is the title of the Superstar Rajinikanth starrer. The Telugu version will also be simultaneously hitting the screens along with the Tamil version.

Watch the teaser here: