'Annaatthe' to get the biggest release for a Tamil film in overseas!

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is all set to have the biggest release ever for a Tamil film in the overseas territories. Sun Pictures, the producers of the film have tweeted that the Rajinikanth starrer will be releasing in more than 1100 screens in foreign countries.

Directed by Siva of Veeram and Viswasam fame, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.