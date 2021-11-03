'Annaatthe' to get the biggest release for a Tamil film in overseas!

Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is all set to have the biggest release ever for a Tamil film in the overseas territories. Sun Pictures, the producers of the film have tweeted that the Rajinikanth starrer will be releasing in more than 1100 screens in foreign countries.
Directed by Siva of Veeram and Viswasam fame, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Imman has composed the music for Annaatthe, Vetri has cranked the camera and Ruben takes care of the cuts.
In Tamil Nadu, the first show of the film will begin at 4 AM and already Sun Pictures have sent the content to all the theaters in the state. Red Giant Movies is releasing Annaatthe in Tamil Nadu and the 100% occupancy has come as a big boost to the film.