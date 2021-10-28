'Annaatthe' trailer is pucca mass!

The theatrical trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has given a big hope to the theater owners in Tamil Nadu. Director Siva seems to have brought back the super energetic Rajinikanth from the 90s.

The trailer is filled with the Superstar's trademark mannerisms, energetic body language, and mass punch dialogues. It's clear that Keerthy Suresh has a lengthy role as she plays Rajini's sister while Meena and Khushbu are playing the actor's Murai Ponnu.