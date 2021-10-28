'Annaatthe' trailer is pucca mass!

The theatrical trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has given a big hope to the theater owners in Tamil Nadu. Director Siva seems to have brought back the super energetic Rajinikanth from the 90s.
The trailer is filled with the Superstar's trademark mannerisms, energetic body language, and mass punch dialogues. It's clear that Keerthy Suresh has a lengthy role as she plays Rajini's sister while Meena and Khushbu are playing the actor's Murai Ponnu.
Nayanthara essays the actor's pair in the film, which has multiple villains including Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. The trailer has impressed the fans of the mass entertainers like Muthu, Padayappa, and Arunachalam in the 90's.
Meanwhile, Red Giant Movies have confirmed that they have procured the TN theatrical rights of the film."SURPRISE. SURPRISE. SURPRISE We're extremely proud to associate with @sunpictures for the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution of #Superstar @rajinikanth ’s #Annaatthe Get ready for the biggest Diwali celebrations!", tweeted Red Giant Movies.
Annaatthe is all set to release this Diwali.
Watch the trailer here: