'Annabelle Sethupathi' is the title of Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee film?

We had earlier reported that actress Taapsee and Vijay Sethupathi are acting in a horror comedy film directed by Deepak Sundararajan, son of actor and director Sundarajan.

The recent buzz on the film is that the makers have chosen Annabelle Sethupathi as the title of the film. Earlier, they also had another title Annabelle Subramaniam in mind but now, prefer Annabelle Sethupathi! Interestingly, Sethupathi and Taapsee are said to be playing a dual role. Set in Jaipur and Chennai, the film has contemporary and period portions.