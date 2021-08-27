'Annabelle Sethupathi' to release on September 17 on Disney + Hotstar

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee's horror-comedy thriller Annabelle Sethupathi is all set to release on September 17. Directed by newcomer Deepak Sundararajan, the film will be simultaneously releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on Disney + Hotstar.
Produced by Passion Studios, the film has an ensemble of actors including Radikaa, Yogi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Subbu Panchu, Devadarshini, Madhumitha, and Suresh Menon.
The makers have completed the film in a grand palace in Jaipur and they also shot a song in Hyderabad.
As the film has both Tamil and Telugu actors, both the producers and Disney + Hotstar feel that it would attract more viewers.
Gautham Raj, an erstwhile associate of PC Sreeram cranks the camera and debutant Kishore is composing the music.