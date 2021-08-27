'Annabelle Sethupathi' to release on September 17 on Disney + Hotstar

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee's horror-comedy thriller Annabelle Sethupathi is all set to release on September 17. Directed by newcomer Deepak Sundararajan, the film will be simultaneously releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on Disney + Hotstar.

Produced by Passion Studios, the film has an ensemble of actors including Radikaa, Yogi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Subbu Panchu, Devadarshini, Madhumitha, and Suresh Menon.