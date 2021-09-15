Deepak said that he understood filmmaking only through director Vijay and didn't even discuss his script with his dad Sundarrajan.

Debutant director Deepak Sundarrajan, a former associate of AL Vijay and son of veteran director Sundarrajan has said in the media meet that his maiden venture Annabelle Sethupathi will be a complete entertainer than can be watched with the family.

"I learned so many good traits from my dad and his lessons are mostly how to deal with life and how to face real-life problems", said Deepak.

Deepak has said that the film is not a horror-comedy and he prefers to call it a fantasy comedy. The debutant filmmaker thanked his producers Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram's Passion Studios for their support and producing the film on a grand scale.

Talking about Vijay Sethupathi's role, Deepak said that the actor will be present throughout the second half. Taapsee plays the lead role in the film, which also has Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Chethan, Devadarshini, Subbu Panchu, Yogi Babu, Madhumitha, Raju Sundaram, Suresh Menon, and George Mariyan in pivotal characters.

Deepak has also signed one more film with Passion Studios