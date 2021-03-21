Anne-Marie is trying to shed lockdown weight

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Singer Anne-Marie has hired a personal trainer to help her shed the weight she put on during lockdown.

"I think I'm quite well known for my double chin, so I feel comfortable with people seeing it. But I think when it comes to feeling happy and actually having energy to be able to film for long periods of time, that's what it comes down to. I think it was weirdly easier to stay in shape when I was on tour because we were performing on stage and there was always a gym in the hotels," said the singer in an interview with The Sun, reports femalefirst.co.uk.