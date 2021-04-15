'Anniyan' Hindi adaptation: Aascar Ravichandran sends a legal notice to director Shankar

"I am utterly shocked to know, that, you are likely to undertake the direction of a Hindi film by adopting the story of the movie Anniyan. You are well aware of the fact that I am the producer of the said movie Anniyan. The entire story rights were purchased by me from writer Sujatha (alias late Rangarajan) for which full payment was done by me to him and necessary records are also available. I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. As such, any such adoption or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal. Further, I wish to remind you that after the not-so-successful film " BOYS " directed by you, you were under severe stress due to dented image. Still, I provided you the opportunity to direct the film Anniyan, after which you have regained the lost ground, only because of my support. It is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie "Anniyan" by associating yourself and adapting Hindi version of the same. I am sure you always maintain certain ethical values, hence I wonder how can you stoop to a low level by resorting to such unlawful acts. You are hereby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the storyline for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter", said Ravichandran in his letter to director Shankar.

Remember that Shankar and Ravichandran are not on talking terms after their last film Ai. And many bigwigs and even the public feel that Shankar should have been more responsible and professional before jumping into announcements and signing up for more films which shows how desperate he is!