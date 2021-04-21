'Anniyan' Hindi adaptation fiasco: Aascar Ravichandran filed a complaint against Shankar in SICC

ast week, both director Shankar and producer Aascar Ravichandran hit the headlines over the Anniyan Hindi adaptation rights. While producer Ravichandran says that only he has the rights for the adaptation/remake, Shankar says as he has penned the story and screenplay, he has all the rights to use the script for the Hindi version.

Now, Aascar Ravichandran has filed a complaint against Shankar in the South Indian Chamber of Commerce (SICC) over this issue. To be produced by Pen Movies India, Shankar has roped in Ranveer Singh to reprise Chiyaan Vikram's role in the Hindi version of Anniyan.

SICC authorities feel that only the producer holds the remake rights of the film but they are waiting to know what Shankar has to say in this issue.