Anoop Menon as the Maharaja of Travancore in 'Pathombathaam Noottaandu'

Anoop is playing the Maharaja of Travancore in the story, which is a period drama, with Siju Wilson playing the hero. Siju is playing the role of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker.

The character poster featuring actor Anoop Menon, from the movie Pathombathaam Noottaandu, has been unveiled.

“Though Pathombathaam Noottaandu is an action oriented film, the narration is going through various periods from history,” says director Vinayan.

Vinayan says that when the film releases it will be revealed which Maharaja of Travancore Anoop is playing in the story.

Pathombathaam Noottaandu is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan.