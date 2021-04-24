Anoop Menon cancels 'Padma' third schedule

Actor and director Anoop Menon have announced that the third schedule of his forthcoming movie Padma has been canceled due to curfew restrictions.
“The third schedule of PADMA stands canceled owing to the curfew restrictions..hoping to restart soon..love to all ..stay safe dear ones,” writes Anoop.
Padma has Surabhi Lakshmi and Anoop Menon playing the lead. The actor-director has also posted the latest poster of Padma that reveals his look from the movie.
Produced under the banner of Anoop Menon Storyz, Padma has camera by Mahadevan Thampi.
Anoop Menon’s directorial debut, King Fish is awaiting release. The movie has Anoop and Ranjith playing the lead roles.