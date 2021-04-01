Anoop Menon’s 'King Fish' censored with clean U

Actor and script writer Anoop Menon’s King Fish has been cleared by the Censor board with a clean U certificate.
The director has announced that the movie will be releasing soon.
King Fish was initially announced with V K Prakash as the director. However Anoop took over the mantle as director, when Prakash became busy with certain other projects.
Ranjith is playing an important role in King Fish. Durga Krishna, Niranjana Anoop and N P Nisa are also in the main cast.
Anoop Menon has earlier scripted such hits like Beautiful and Trivandrum Lodge.