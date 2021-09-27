Another 4mn doses of Chinese vaccines arrive in Myanmar

A total of 16.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been supplied by China to Myanmar so far, of which 3.9 million doses were donated by China, the release said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yangon, Sep 27 (IANS) Another 4 million doses of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines purchased by Myanmar arrived at Yangon International Airport on Sunday, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Over 3.72 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 3.47 million people have received the first jabs of Covid-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

Myanmar reported 1,534 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 458,154 cases in the country on Sunday, the ministry said.

The death toll has increased to 17,527 as of Sunday after 62 more deaths were reported.

