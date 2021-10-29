Another big Kannada movie off to flying start at box-office

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (IANS) After tasting success with 'Salaga' and 'Kotigobba 3', another big movie from Sandalwood - 'Bhajarangi 2' - got off to a flying start at the box-office in Karnataka, giving a further boost to the Kannada film industry.

The fantasy movie starring superstar Shivarajkumar released in 300-plus theatres across the state and drew huge crowds. Fan shows were even organised at 5 a.m. Fans of Shivarajkumar erected cut-outs and showered milk and flowers on the cut-outs of their favourite hero.