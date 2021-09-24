Another Vadivelu character name becomes a film title!

Only recently Vadivelu has lost the title Naai Sekar to actor Sathish. For those who don't know, Naai Sekar is the popular character of Vadivelu from Thalai Nagaram but when the actor wanted to use it as the title for his new film with Suraj, he came to know that AGS Entertainment had already registered the title for their film with Sathish.

Now, Contractor Nesamani, yet another popular role of Vadivelu from Friends has also become a title.

Yes, comedy actor Yogi Babu and Oviya's upcoming film has been titled Contractor Nesamani. To be directed by newcomer Swadees and produced by Anka Media, Subash Thandapani is cranking the camera for the film and Thambi Prakash is scoring the music.

The film will be shot in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Pollachi. It looks like Vadivelu should start registering his popular character names to make quick money!