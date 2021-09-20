Anshuman Jha: Delay helped me better understand 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli' script

This black comedy thriller, starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Duggal and Parambrata Chatterjee, is set in London and was halted due to the pandemic.

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha, whose directorial debut 'Lord Curzon ki Haveli' had been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, says the delay helped him understand the script better.

Anshuman said: "I believe in honesty and controlling the controllables. It will happen when it is meant to."

He believes that this delay will only help in the betterment of the nuances in the storyline.

Anshuman added: "The delay has helped me understand the script a little more and further work on the narrative. I believe that everything happens for a reason and this delay is for the best as we wouldn't have liked to get stuck in the UK. Everyone's health is of maximum importance. And this film is meant to be in London."

He added: "And I wouldn't want to make it with any other cast. So Jan-Feb 2022 it is. I feel like a turtle - slow & steady - not such a bad thing."

Anshuman is busy with various projects. He will be next seen in an action-packed film 'Lakadbaggha'.

--IANS

dc/kr