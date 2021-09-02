Anshuman Jha gears up for his next action film 'Lakadbaggha'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha, who was last seen playing a gay man in the multiple award-winning film 'Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele', gears up for his next film, a hardcore action film titled 'Lakadbaggha' (English translation: 'Hyena').

The actor has started preparing for the role and talking on the same Anshuman said, "I love animals and have always loved action movies - 'Lakadbaggha' merges both my passions. I am thrilled to be a part of an out-and-out action film for the first time. The storyline deals with a relevant issue that plagues our society. I will only do this once - therefore have put the other projects on hold so that I can give this my all. The action choreography is something I am looking forward to and I hope the audience will enjoy this balls-to-the-wall kind of action."