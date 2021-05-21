Anshuman Jha: Hit or flop is a byproduct not in my hand

"Honestly speaking I am not offered too many films that are in the commercial space, where I can express myself as an actor. When such an offer will come my way, I will explore that too. I am not rigid that way. After my debut film 'Love, Sex Aur Dhokha' I was offered 'Kismat, Love, Paisa, Delhi'. It was supposed to be a commercial film and I was excited about my character in the film. The film flopped. Usually for a new actor, if the film does not work, opportunities get narrowed. That happened to me. Also, I am not acting for fame and money," Anshuman told IANS.

He added: "I love acting, there is a joy in entertaining people. It gives me a high when a group of people sit before me, I perform and they react. For me, acting is the process of building a character. The result -- which is hit or flop -- is a byproduct that is not in my hand. My conscious decision is to play a character and be a part of stories that are interesting."

The actor has always appeared in films like "Yeh Hai Bakrapur", "X: Past Is Present", "Chauranga", "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain", "No Fathers In Kashmir" and the web series "Mastram" earlier.

His latest-released film "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", also featuring Zareen Khan, streams on MX Player.

