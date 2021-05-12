Anshuman Jha: 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' is the last film my mother saw

"My mother was and will always continue to be my pillar of strength in my heart. Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is the last film she saw of mine, which is why this is even more special for me. This one is for her," he says.

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha says his new release "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" is special for him because it was his last film that his mother saw before she died last year.

The film also stars Zareen Khan. The story revolves around a road trip taken by a gay man and a lesbian woman from Delhi to Mcleodganj, and how they discover the true meaning of love and companionship during the trip.

The actor says that the film was challenging to shoot.

"My training as an actor is not just to be the best I can, but to be the best I can in the worst circumstances. This character was challenging and even more so because of what was happening at home but I hope I have been able to do justice to Veer. And I am very grateful for the love coming for the film, especially from the LGBTQ+ community," he says.

The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotsar.

