Anshuman Jha prefers to do limited but memorable projects

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha who is preparing for his upcoming action film titled 'Lakadbaggha' explains why he prefers to do limited work and invests time in preparing for a role.

Anshuman said, "We all will die one day. These characters will live beyond our life. So it's an artiste's primary responsibility to prep hard for a role and look at the character through various prisms. This requires a huge time commitment from my end and therefore, I like to put all my efforts in one project for a year so that I can do complete justice with my role. This is a personal choice, and I would like to keep it this way. Television never allowed me that freedom and I have therefore never done TV."