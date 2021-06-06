Anshuman Jha to be seen in Harish Vyas' film 'Hari-Om'

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha will be working with filmmaker Harish Vyas for the third time in the film tentatively titled, "Hari-Om".

The two have collaborated on projects such as "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" and "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain".

"This will be my third film with Harish sir, and I am sure that this one will be just as memorable. I have faith in Harish Sir and he trusts me. I am excited by his stories and whatever he writes and directs is distinct and suitable for me as an actor. I am very familiar with what he thinks whereas even he is aware of my potential and hence our frequencies match. It is not the actor that makes the choice, it's the choice that makes the actor and I am grateful that Harish sir's scripts are choosing me," he says.