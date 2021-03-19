Anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans' to digitally premiere on April 16

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans", featuring four films directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani, is all set to premiere digitally on April 16.

Johar shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote: "It's here... A collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally talented #DirectorsOfDharma, coming together to weave 4 individual stories that are stranger than reality itself."

"I can't wait to see how each one paints their canvas with their own shade of cinema and storytelling! Some stories take you places, but these 4 will take you somewhere you never thought you'd be.#AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix," he added.

Ajeeb Daastaans will showcase four stories exploring human flaws and emotions like jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled at the heart of a relationship.

