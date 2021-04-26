Anthony Hopkins: Acting, to me, is a paid hobby

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Actor Anthony Hopkins said being a part of showbiz is like having a paid hobby.

"I'm not a method actor. I can't sit in the corner thinking I'm a plant or anything like that. I get a cup of tea or a cup of coffee and say, 'Good morning'. Some people want to make a big deal of it. I can't. I've got a life of my own and acting to me is a hobby, a paid hobby, but I enjoy it," Hopkins said in an interview with The Sun, according to contactmusic.com.