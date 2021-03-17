Anthony Mackie plans non-profit Off-Broadway project in New Orleans

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actor Anthony Mackie, or the Falcon in the Marvel universe, is setting up a community-based theatre group in his hometown New Orleans, Louisiana. Mackie's project is modelled on the non-profit Off-Broadway project co-founded by late Philip Seymour Hoffman in New York.

"I was supposed to do a play this year but Covid took care of that! Now what I'm looking at doing is getting a group of friends together here in New Orleans and putting on a play," Mackie said on the "Life Is Short" podcast with actor Justin Long, reports by aceshowbiz.com

"I want to do something like in New York, Philip Seymour Hoffman had the LAByrinth Theater Company. I want to do something like the ‘LAByrinth', but in New Orleans -- do a community-based theatre program where you have regular people and actors coming together to do a show, and you have the kids programs along with that, so they sort of work in cohesion together," he added.

