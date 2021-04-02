Anthony Ramos in talks with Paramount to star as lead in 'Transformers' sequel

Washington [US], April 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Anthony Ramos is currently in negotiations to play the lead in the upcoming 'Transformers' sequel for Paramount, which will be directed by 'Creed II' filmmaker Steven Caple Jr.



According to Variety, the new 'Transformers' sequel, which is scheduled for a June 2022 release is still in search of the female lead to star opposite Ramos. The film will be co-produced with eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio.

Ramos has previously starred in the original Broadway cast of 'Hamilton', in the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He's poised to break out in another Lin-Manuel Miranda project, the upcoming movie version of 'In the Heights'.

In the musical adaptation, which is due in theatres and on HBO Max in June, Ramos will star as Usnavi, a bodega owner in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Washington Heights. His other screen credits include 'A Star Is Born', in which he played the hype man for Lady Gaga's Ally, and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.

As per Variety, Paramount studios has been looking to expand its 'Transformers' franchise. The studio recently announced a new standalone film, which will not be connected to the Michael Bay movies or its 'Bumblebee' spinoff. Angel Manuel Soto of 'Charm City Kings' fame is attached to direct that movie. (ANI)

