'Antim' actress Mahima Makwana pleased with appreciation

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) Mahima Makwana made a splash with a dream debut in the Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

The actress has been receiving a lot of appreciation post the release of the film, from the audience and critics alike.

Commenting on the response that has come her way, the actress said, "I'm so overwhelmed with the response I've been getting from everyone. The messages and calls that I have received have not only given me loads of happiness but have also driven me to work harder. I'm so glad I could pull off my character in a way people would notice me. The love and support I'm getting from all over is humbling and like a dream come true."