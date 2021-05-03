Antony Varghese’s post about his father on May Day goes viral

Now he has posted another picture of his father on this May Day (May 1), with a heartening note, which has become an instant hit.

Actor Antony Varghese, who shot into fame with his debut movie Angamaly Diaries , had posted a picture of his father with his auto-rickshaw two years back on a May Day.

Antony, popularly known as Pepe says that his dad told him he won’t mind posing for a photo on May Day, just like he did two years back.

“He wants to shine in front of his fellow auto drivers and travelers, with the picture. Though he poses as if he is unaware of the photo being taken, he is actually pretending so,” writes the actor in a loving tone.

The post has been well appreciated by social media.