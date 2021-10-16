Anu Malik reveals how Asha Bhosale give him his name

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The weekend episode of 'Zee Comedy Show' will see musician and singer Anu Malik sharing the secret behind his name. He appears on the show as a special guest.

For the uninitiated, Anu Malik's real name is Anwar Sardar Malik. It was Asha Bhosle who suggested to his parents, the famous music composer Sardar Malik and his wife Bilqis, sister of Hasrat Jaipuri, that they call him Anu.