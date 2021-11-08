Anu Malik, Sadhana Sargam, Amit Kumar to be special guests on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) The upcoming weekend episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to see singer and composer Anu Malik, singers Sadhana Sargam and Amit Kumar, who is a son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, as special guests.

While on one point they will be sharing few stories from their journey in the industry so far, audience will also listen to some of the tracks sung by these famous singers of the industry.