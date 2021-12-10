Anu Malik shares fond memory with Kishore Kumar

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Composer and singer Anu Malik has recalled how he was invited by late singer Kishore Kumar to his house on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Talking about how lucky he felt when he visited Kishore Kumar's house, Anu Malik shares: "I am the luckiest person on earth who has had lunch with Kishore Kumar ji. I was invited, and Amit (Kumar) is here, to Gouri Kunj, 'dada' had called me at that time. There was no one in the house, except Kishore da. I had the best Bengali food ever! Fried fish, rice, this and that... and samosas too."