Anubhav Sinha frames a Bollywood moment from Rajkummar-Patralekhaa wedding

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) 'Article 15' and 'Thappad' director Anubhav Sinha was in a stellar company at the Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding at Sukh Vilas, Chandigarh, and on Tuesday he went to town on Instagram with a picture of him having breakfast on the day after the marriage.

Giving him company on the table were Hansal Mehta (for whose 'Shahid' Rajkummar got the National Award for Best Actor and it was on the sets of his 'City Lights' that the couple first met), Anurag Basu (in whose OTT film 'Ludo' Rajkummar was recently seen), director-choreographer-reality show judge Farah Khan, 'Family Man' co-creator Raj Nidimoru, T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar, and the producer of multiple award-winning films, Madhu Mantena.