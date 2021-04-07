Anubhav Sinha gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The 55-year-old director posted a picture of himself after getting vaccinated at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. "Here we go!!! Thanks @nanavatihospital," he wrote in the caption.Sinha is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Sonu Sood, Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.The Centre had recently announced that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from April 1.On the professional front, Sinha's next directorial project 'Anek' starring Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in the pipeline and is slated to release on September 17, 2021.'Anek' marks Sinha's second collaboration with Khurrana after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series. (ANI)