Anuja Joshi: 'Hello Mini' started conversation around stalking

"Mini (her character) is now a part of me. I've felt her fear, the adrenaline rush and the anxiety of being stalked through this show, and I'm glad we've been able to start some important conversations around stalking," said Anuja.

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Anuja Joshi, who plays the female protagonist in the web series "Hello Mini", feels through its first two seasons the show has managed to start a conversation around stalking, adding that the upcoming season digs deeper into the issue.

About the new season, she said: "This season is all about Mini finding explanations on all those unanswered questions that plague her about the mysterious stranger, and she finally might just get a chance to say Hello to him in this edition of show."

Showrunner Goldie Bahl added: "I remember reading Novonveel Chakraborty's 'Stranger Trilogy' and being completely blown away by it. What started off as an adaptation has now become one of the franchises on the web! Anuja has outdone herself as Mini in this MX Original Series, as have all the cast and crew across seasons."

"Hello Mini 3" also features Anshul Pandey, Vibhav Roy, Nirisha Basnett, and Vikrant Koul, releases on April 23.

--IANS

aru/vnc