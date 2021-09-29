Anuja Sathe on handling a gun during 'Ek Thi Begum 2' shoot

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress Anuja Sathe of 'Ek Thi Begum 2' talks about the nuances of her experience while handling a gun during the shoot.

Anuja Sathe said: "I'm not going to lie, when I first touched a gun in real life, just the idea of holding such a powerful weapon gave me goosebumps. For my character, I had to recreate my experience of holding a gun for the first time, of how it feels heavy and dangerous not just in your hands, but also in your conscience. But when you're blinded by revenge, you think of it as a means to an end. We were given a lot of training before we used the guns on the set."