Anup Jalota plays Lord Krishna in video of self-composed song

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Singer Anup Jaloto, who is also known as a Bhajan Samrat, has teamed up with singer Dipti Chaturvedi to sing a devotional track titled "Me kanha k adhro pe". The song features actress Geetanjali Mishra as Radha and Jalota as Krishna.

"Playing Lord Krishna is a special feeling, that too in a self-composed song. The team was fantastic including my co-singer and co lyricist Dipti. It was great that the very talented actor Geetanjali became a part of the song," Jalota said.