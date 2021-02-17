Anup Jalota to star in and direct sequel of 'Satya Sai Baba'

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota, who recently acted in the biopic of Satya Sai Baba, will now direct and compose music for the films sequel.

The second installment is scheduled to go on floor soon. Jalota, Sadhika Randhawa, Ekta Jain , Pankaj Berry, Somakshi, Anil Nagrath feature in the cast of Satya Sai Baba 2.