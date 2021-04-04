Anupam Kher announces new project 'Moh Maya'

The actor shared photographs from the Mahurat puja on Instagram and wrote: "And suddenly you know it is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings... Project 519 takes off. Jai Ho! #MohMaya #SwipeLeft #FrontSeatEntertainment #NarayanShi."

Bhopal, April 4 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Sunday informed that he has started working on his next project titled 'Moh Maya' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The project is being helmed by Narayan Shi.

Anupam Kher recently took to social media to inform that his wife, actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment.

The news shook the showbiz and the political world with people flooding social media expressing their concern and prayers for her speedy recovery.

Thanking everyone for their wishes, Kher posted on Instagram on Friday: "Thank you everybody for your love, concern, best wishes and blessings for @kirronkhermp. She conveys her gratitude to all of you. You all have been wonderful in these tough times. Love and prayers for all of you!! #Thanks #Gratitude."

