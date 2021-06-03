Anupam Kher dreams of making 'Saaransh 2' as an action thriller



"If part two is made, usmein bhi main hi kaam karunga. (I would work in it). I dream of making part two as an action film. He was a principled man and won hearts. Not action in terms of beating people up, but as a thriller," Anupam tells IANS.

"Saaransh" is considered one of Kher's best works. The Mahesh Bhatt film cast the actor, then 28, as a 58-year-old man who is heartbroken after the tragic loss of his young son. However, he doesn't let go of his morals when faced with an adverse situation. He is confident if a second part of the film is made, he would be cast in it.