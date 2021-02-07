Anupam Kher express condolences over Uttarakhand glacier burst mishap, wishes speedy recovery of injured

The 'Saaransh' star also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Twitter and shared a video that captured the effects of the bursting glacier and the increased water level in the river."Deeply disturbed and saddened by the #GlacierBurst in #Chamoli, Uttarakhand!," tweeted Kher.Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured in the tragedy, he added, "May God give the strength to the families who have lost their dear ones in this horrific tragedy. And may the injured recover soon! #NaturalDisaster."Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Sidharth Malhotra and many others sent out prayers for people affected in Uttarakhand's glacier burst.The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauli Ganga River increased following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area.The avalanche was triggered after a glacial burst in Chamoli district on Sunday. (ANI)