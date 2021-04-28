Anupam Kher hails ailing wife Kirron's allocating 1cr for ventilators

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday posted a government document signed by his wife, ailing actress-politician Kirron Kher, for the allocation of Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for the purchase of ventilators for Covid patients.

"Dearest @kirronkhermp ! In this hour of need your allocation of Rs. One Crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients will really help," Anupam Kher wrote in his Instagram post.

He added: "It is a noble gesture especially when you yourself are going through treatment. I am proud of you! May you be fully healthy very soon. #Prayers #HelpTheNeedy#Chandigarh."

Kirron Kher had announced the news on Tuesday in a Twitter post that said: "With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India."

While many hailed the decision, a section of social media was not happy that Kher had used the word "donating" instead of "allocating". They noted that Kher was not giving the money from her pocket, and that MPLADS essentially comprised the taxpayers' money.

Kirron Kher is currently battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. Earlier this month, the 68-year-old actress' husband, actor Anupam Kher, shared her health update on social media.

--IANS

dc/vnc