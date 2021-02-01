Anupam Kher: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is people's person

"Thank You #HealthMinister. It was so wonderful to spend my morning with @drharshvardhanofficial ji and his graceful and generous wife #NutanJi in Delhi," Anupam posted on Instagram on Monday.

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Anupam Kher enjoyed meeting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and says it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him.

"Apart from the most delicious breakfast it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him. He is really a people's person. Jai Ho to him and his selfless services! #HealthMinister #Humanatarian #PeoplesPerson #FamilyMan," he added.

At the moment, Kher is busy with his latest book, Your Best Day Is Today.

He will soon feature in the upcoming political drama The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

